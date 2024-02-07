Delhi Police Arrest 5 Men In Connection With Rs 75 Lakh Robbery

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Delhi Police officials said that they had arrested five men in connection to an alleged Rs 75 lakh robbery from two employees of a Shalimar Bagh-based businessman. Earlier, on January 14, the Delhi Police had received a complaint that two employees of the businessman who had been collecting payments from different areas including Janakpuri had been robbed of Rs 75 lakh.

According to a police officer quoted in a PTI report, four men on two motorcycles robbed the two employees of the money while threatening to kill them. Subsequently, they fled the spot. An FIR was registered in the matter and five men were nabbed in connection with the alleged robbery. Further investigations have now been taken up.