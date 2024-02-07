English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Delhi Police Arrest Member of Gang of Thieves Masquerading as Deaf, Mute Orphans

Pretending to be deaf and mute orphans, the gang of thieves would target vulnerable-looking houses in parts of Delhi and NCR in the early morning hours.

Digital Desk
delhi police
The Delhi Police has busted a gang of thieves masquerading as deaf and dumb orphans. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a member of a gang of thieves whose modus operandi involves masquerading as deaf and mute orphans to gain a potential victim's sympathy and access to their homes and valuables. With the arrest of 19-year-old Venkatesh, Delhi Police claimed that five burglary cases in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin, South Campus, Lajpat Nagar, Rajinder Nagar and one in Uttar Pradesh's Noida have now been resolved. Venkatesh's arrest came as a result of an investigation into a burglary case in Jungpura, Nizamuddin. The victim, a lawyer, had said in his complaint that unknown persons had entered his house and stolen two Apple Macbooks, a Bose speaker and several miscellaneous items. Following the filing of an FIR, a team of police officers apprehended Venkatesh from Sarai Kale Khan after tracking him down using CCTV footage and local intelligence. 

Alongside the items stolen from the lawyer's house, several other items from other burglaries were also recovered from Venkatesh. After being interrogated, he revealed that he and his gang members would attempt to solicit donations from people by presenting themselves as deaf and dumb. They would also carry a bag for the valuables they would steal. 

Advertisement

While wandering around Delhi neighbourhoods in such a manner between 08:00 and 10:00, they would target houses which appeared to be vulnerable and open in the morning. According to the police, the gang would present themselves as deaf and dumb orphans holding out their pamphlets to people in the morning, soliciting donations. Often, owners would leave leave their doors open in the process, allowing the thieves to quickly steal their valuables. 

The police of districts across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have now been warned regarding the actions of the gang and their modus operandi. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement