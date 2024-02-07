Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a member of a gang of thieves whose modus operandi involves masquerading as deaf and mute orphans to gain a potential victim's sympathy and access to their homes and valuables. With the arrest of 19-year-old Venkatesh, Delhi Police claimed that five burglary cases in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin, South Campus, Lajpat Nagar, Rajinder Nagar and one in Uttar Pradesh's Noida have now been resolved. Venkatesh's arrest came as a result of an investigation into a burglary case in Jungpura, Nizamuddin. The victim, a lawyer, had said in his complaint that unknown persons had entered his house and stolen two Apple Macbooks, a Bose speaker and several miscellaneous items. Following the filing of an FIR, a team of police officers apprehended Venkatesh from Sarai Kale Khan after tracking him down using CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Alongside the items stolen from the lawyer's house, several other items from other burglaries were also recovered from Venkatesh. After being interrogated, he revealed that he and his gang members would attempt to solicit donations from people by presenting themselves as deaf and dumb. They would also carry a bag for the valuables they would steal.

Advertisement

While wandering around Delhi neighbourhoods in such a manner between 08:00 and 10:00, they would target houses which appeared to be vulnerable and open in the morning. According to the police, the gang would present themselves as deaf and dumb orphans holding out their pamphlets to people in the morning, soliciting donations. Often, owners would leave leave their doors open in the process, allowing the thieves to quickly steal their valuables.

The police of districts across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have now been warned regarding the actions of the gang and their modus operandi.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.