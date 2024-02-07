Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Delhi Police Bust International Passport & Visa Fraud Syndicate, 3 Arrested

According to reports, Praghat Singh lured people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering passports/visas in return for money.

Aaquil Jameel
delhi police
According to reports, Praghat Singh lured people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering passports/visas in return for money. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a big win for the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police team, an absconding fraudster, who was involved in a syndicate to lure people and earn easy money was arrested on Thursday. According to reports, the conman- Praghat Singh- lured people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering passports/visas in return for money. Additionally, three persons, including one passenger and two agents, were also arrested in connection with the case.

During the course of interrogation, it was found that a passenger named Gurpreet Singh, who had arrived from Amman (Jordan) via Muscat was handed over for immigration clearance. During the scrutiny of documents, it was found that his journeys in 2010 and 2013 did not match with the details he had furnished, following which it was revealed that someone else had travelled on his passport during that period.

Singh further revealed that two agents –  Gursewak Singh and Nirender Singh – had travelled on his passport in exchange for a sum of Rupees two lakh.

The probe also found that a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against Gursewak Singh, following which he arrested on October 22. Nirender Singh, on the other hand, was arrested in April last year. Further enquiry into the matter revealed that the passport was arranged by another agent Praghat Singh, who was an acquaintance to both Gurpeet Singh and Gursewak Singh.

The police subsequently conducted raids at Praghat Singh's house, and a team of officials later arrested him from the Mumbai Airport while he was trying to flee the country.  

DCP Usha Rangani, while commenting on the case, said, “Praghat confessed to the crime and stated that he was a repeated offender and was arrested in similar case in 2016. In this particular matter, he took Rs one lakh as commission and arranged a passport for Nirender Singh. Efforts are underway to scrutinize his bank account and dig more information".

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 00:04 IST

