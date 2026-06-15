Delhi Police Bust Rs 1.56 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket: Two Arrested for Operating Mule Bank Accounts in Online Investment Scam

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough against cyber-enabled financial crimes, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Station in Shahdara District has arrested two men accused of running mule bank accounts that were used to funnel and conceal money from online frauds. The arrests come after investigators uncovered a racket linked to transactions worth nearly Rs 1.56 crore.

How the Scam Unfolded

The case began with a complaint filed by a woman from GTB Enclave, Delhi, who reported losing Rs 21 lakh in an online investment scam. In April 2026, she clicked on a Telegram advertisement promising safe stock market investments and high returns. She was added to a group where fraudsters posed as experts. Trusting their claims, she invested her savings. When she later tried to withdraw her funds, she was blocked from the group, revealing the fraud.

An e-FIR was registered on April 9 under Sections 318(4), 319, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Given the seriousness of the case, a dedicated police team launched an investigation.

Arrests and Evidence

Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, raids were conducted in Amroha and Moradabad districts of Uttar Pradesh. Two accused, Mohd. Sadik and Javed Ansari, were arrested. Police recovered mobile phones and crucial digital evidence.

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During interrogation, the accused admitted to knowingly providing and operating mule bank accounts for cyber fraudsters. These accounts were used to receive proceeds of crime and transfer them across multiple accounts, making it difficult to trace the original source.

The Larger Network

Investigators revealed that the fraud network operated across multiple states. Mule accounts were used to layer transactions, routing stolen money through various banking channels and even gaming-related accounts to disguise its origin.

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The probe has so far detected Rs 1.56 crore in suspicious transactions linked to six bank accounts and at least 12 cyber fraud complaints across India. Police also found that the accused stayed in touch with associates via WhatsApp, coordinating fraudulent activities.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are now working to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the complete money trail. The arrests mark a significant step in dismantling a wider cybercrime network that thrives on exploiting online investment scams.