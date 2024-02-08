Advertisement

New Delhi: The Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police successfully solved a blind murder case of South West Delhi, by arresting the accused from Goa, who was hiding in the disguise of a waiter at a restaurant. The accused identified as Ankit (26) was arrested after two years of the incident. The police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

A police official said that Ankit, who used to work as a guard at Navy Bhawan in Delhi Cantonment area, had killed his colleague Sanjay on the terrace of the Navy Bhawan building on May 30, 2022, after a heated altercation.

It is being said that after the heated argument, Ankit hit Sanjay's head with an iron rod resulting in his death. The accused after committing the crime fled the spot. For the past two years, he was not even in touch with his family members in order to evade police.

The accused, during interrogation, revealed that after committing the crime, he escaped to Mumbai, where he hid his identity and started working as a waiter. With the help of technical intelligence, the Delhi Police tracked his location in Mumbai, but when the team reached there, he escaped and moved to Calangute, Goa.

He further disclosed that over the period of time, Ankit got complacent and began to get in touch with his friends on Instagram. The team of the Crime Branch noticed his activity on social media and started monitoring him. The police team managed to get the new phone number of the accused, which eventually led to the arrest of Ankit from Goa.

