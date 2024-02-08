English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 01:34 IST

Delhi Police Nab Murder Accused Disguised as Waiter in Goa

A police official said, the accused identified as Ankit (26) was arrested after two years of the incident.

Piyush Ohrie
delhi police
Murder accused arrested from Goa. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police successfully solved a blind murder case of South West Delhi, by arresting the accused from Goa, who was hiding in the disguise of a waiter at a restaurant. The accused identified as Ankit (26) was arrested after two years of the incident. The police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

A police official said that Ankit, who used to work as a guard at Navy Bhawan in Delhi Cantonment area, had killed his colleague Sanjay on the terrace of the Navy Bhawan building on May 30, 2022, after a heated altercation.

Advertisement

It is being said that after the heated argument, Ankit hit Sanjay's head with an iron rod resulting in his death. The accused after committing the crime fled the spot. For the past two years, he was not even in touch with his family members in order to evade police.

The accused, during interrogation, revealed that after committing the crime, he escaped to Mumbai, where he hid his identity and started working as a waiter. With the help of technical intelligence, the Delhi Police tracked his location in Mumbai, but when the team reached there, he escaped and moved to Calangute, Goa.

Advertisement

He further disclosed that over the period of time, Ankit got complacent and began to get in touch with his friends on Instagram. The team of the Crime Branch noticed his activity on social media and started monitoring him. The police team managed to get the new phone number of the accused, which eventually led to the arrest of Ankit from Goa.
 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 01:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World25 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement