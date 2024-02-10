English
Delhi Salon Double Murder: Attackers Identified, Police Suspect Social Media Dispute Led to Crime

On Friday, two men were shot dead in a Delhi salon by a pair of attackers. Now, police say that the two men may have been attacked over a social media dispute.

NEW DELHI: A day after two people were shot dead at close range inside a Delhi hair salon, local police authorities claim to have not only identified the identity of the attackers but also their motives. To briefly recall, the victims, Ashish and Sonu, had gone to a hair salon in Najafgarh's Indira Park on Friday. Purported CCTV footage of the incident that followed, which was shared on social media, showed two men shooting the victims at point-blank range. Before the shooting, one of the victims could be seen pleading with his attackers.

Now, the police say they have identified the attackers as Sanjeev Dahiya alias Sanju and Harsh alias Chintu. Prima facie, police officials have said that the killing appears to have been the result of personal animosity that arose from an abusive social media post. The exact motive, however, will have to wait until the attackers are apprehended and questioned. 

PTI quoted sources as saying that Dahiya practices law in Delhi court but notes that this information has not been verified. Harsh alias Chintu, the brother of jailed gangster Yogesh Tunda, was recently released from prison on bail, the sources said.

With inputs from PTI. 

