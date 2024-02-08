English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Delhi: Sleeping With Burning 'Angithi' Turns Fatal, 6 Including 2 Children Found Dead

Police said, six died in two separate incidents that took place in Delhi’s Alipur and Inderpuri areas. Deceased include a couple and their 2 children.

Abhishek Tiwari
Burning Angithi turns fatal.
Burning 'Angithi' turns fatal in Delhi. | Image:Unsplash/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Sleeping with burning ‘Angithi’ to combat chilling cold weather conditions in the national capital turned out to be fatal for six including a husband-wife and their two children. Police sources said that as many as six people died in Delhi including two children in two separate incidents, which surfaced in Delhi’s Alipur and Inderpuri areas.

In the Outer North Delhi’s Alipur area, husband-wife and their two children, who slept with a burning ‘Angithi (coal brazier)’ to keep their room warm at night, found dead in their room in the morning. The incident surfaced on Sunday morning, when their neighbours noticed that the family didn’t open the door till very long.

On the information, a police team from Alipur police station immediately reached the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Crime team inspected the spot, says police official

The deceased were identified as Rakesh alias Dinanth (40), a resident of Munger district of Bihar, his wife Lalita (38), and his two sons namely Piyush (8) and Sunny (7). The bodies of the deceased were sent to a mortuary for postmortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North District), Ravi Kumar Singh said, “On January 14, 2024, at around 7 am, a PCR call was received that one person was lying unconscious at Khera Kalan, Delhi. The local police staff rushed to the spot, where the room was found locked from inside.”

“On this the window was opened after breaking the glass and the door was opened. It was found that four persons were unconscious inside the room and one ‘Angithi’ was burning inside the room,” DCP Singh said.

The police official asserted that prima facie it appears that all four died due to suffocation. The Crime team and FSL team inspected the spot and proceedings under 174 CrPC were initiated.  

Two Nepal nationals found dead

In another incident, two Nepal nationals were found dead in their room in West Delhi’s Inderpuri area after they allegedly inhaled toxic gas from a coal brazier. According to the police, a team was sent to the spot after they received a call about the two men not opening their door. Both of the deceased were found in their room, situated on the third-floor of a building.

The door of their room, which was found locked from inside, broke open and both of them were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The deceased were identified as Ram Bahadur (57), who was a driver by profession and Abhishek (22), who worked as a domestic help.

During inspection, the police team found an ‘Angithi’ with burnt residue in the room. In addition to it, the window of the room was also found closed.

Further legal action in both the matters is being taken. 

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

