English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Balraj Gill Accused of Disposing Body Sent to Judicial Custody

Former model Divya Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was was shot dead by 5 people at Hotel City Point

Apoorva Shukla
Divya Pahuja murder case
Former model Divya Pahuja | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Divya Pahuja murder case: The man accused of disposing of model Divya Pahuja’s dead boy in a canal has been sent to judicial custody by city court, the police said on Thursday, January 18. Divya Pahuja was shot in the head at point-blank range on January 2 in a hotel room. 

Investigation has revealed that Balraj Gill, 28, had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab. The Police found that Gill had carried out the alleged act with Ravi Banga at the behest of hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56). Abhijeet Singh is the main accused in the case and is in judicial custody currently. The SIT investigating the murder case is still clueless about the whereabouts of Banga, they added.

Advertisement

Police track down suspects 

The case is being investigated by an SIT which had made several arrests so far including- Abhijeet, his partner Megha, Gill, Hemraj, Omprakash and Pravesh. 

Advertisement

Further, Balraj Gill was arrested from an airport in Kolkata on January 11 after a lookout circular was issued against him. The police team produced him in a Kolkata court and took him on transit remand for three days.

Later he was produced in a city court in Gurugram and sent to four days of police remand. On Thursday, he was also sent into jail, police said. The Police have also recovered the murder weapon. 

Advertisement

All about Divya Pahuja Murder case 

Former model Divya Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed, based on the information provided by Gill. 

Advertisement

On January 2, Divya Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from Singh by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures", a claim which has been denied by her family. 

 

(With agency inputs) 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

41 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement