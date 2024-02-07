Advertisement

Divya Pahuja murder case: The man accused of disposing of model Divya Pahuja’s dead boy in a canal has been sent to judicial custody by city court, the police said on Thursday, January 18. Divya Pahuja was shot in the head at point-blank range on January 2 in a hotel room.

Investigation has revealed that Balraj Gill, 28, had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab. The Police found that Gill had carried out the alleged act with Ravi Banga at the behest of hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56). Abhijeet Singh is the main accused in the case and is in judicial custody currently. The SIT investigating the murder case is still clueless about the whereabouts of Banga, they added.

Police track down suspects

The case is being investigated by an SIT which had made several arrests so far including- Abhijeet, his partner Megha, Gill, Hemraj, Omprakash and Pravesh.

Further, Balraj Gill was arrested from an airport in Kolkata on January 11 after a lookout circular was issued against him. The police team produced him in a Kolkata court and took him on transit remand for three days.

Later he was produced in a city court in Gurugram and sent to four days of police remand. On Thursday, he was also sent into jail, police said. The Police have also recovered the murder weapon.

All about Divya Pahuja Murder case

Former model Divya Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed, based on the information provided by Gill.

On January 2, Divya Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from Singh by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures", a claim which has been denied by her family.

(With agency inputs)