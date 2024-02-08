Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Divya Pahuja Murder Probe: Gurugram Police Issues Lookout Circular, Offers Reward

Divya Pahuja murder case continues to perplex authorities, with the ex-model's body yet to be discovered almost a week after her murder.

Aaquil Jameel
Divya Pahuja Murder Case Continues to pose a Challenge to the Police
Divya Pahuja Murder Case Continues to pose a Challenge to the Police | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi:  In the ongoing investigation into the murder of former model Divya Pahuja, Gurgram Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Balraj Singh Gill and Ravi Banga, on Wednesday. The two men are accused of disposing of Pahuja's body on the instructions of the prime suspect, Abhijeet Singh. 

The Gurugram Police has announced rewards of Rs 50,000 each for any information leading to the arrest of Gill and Banga, as well as for information on the location of Pahuja's body.

According to the police, both Gill, a resident of Panchkula Sector 5, and Banga, a resident of Gurudwara Road, Model Town in Hissar, were actively involved in the murder. The Crime Branch has deployed six teams to apprehend the wanted suspects, who are believed to be making efforts to evade arrest and may attempt to flee abroad. The issuance of the LOC aims to prevent them from leaving the country, as the investigation intensifies into the unresolved murder case.

Divya Pahuja murder case continues to perplex authorities, with the ex-model's body yet to be discovered almost a week after her murder.Pahuja, who had recently been released on bail after serving seven years in prison for her alleged involvement in the fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was reportedly murdered, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding investigation.

The primary suspect, Abhijeet Singh (56), allegedly the hotel owner where the crime took place, has been apprehended. CCTV footage from the hotel captured Singh and his employees transferring the victim's body, wrapped in white cloth, to a BMW car. Following this, Abhijeet's employees, Hemraj (28) and Om Prakash (23), were detained in connection with the murder.

 

 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

