Double Murder Over Property Row Rocks Bengaluru, Accused Calls Cops to Confess, Surrenders

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, two people were allegedly stabbed to death in Bengaluru over a property row, on Wednesday evening. The double murder has sent shock waves across the city.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh (50) and Mahendra (68) who were fatally attacked by a man at a shop in the area. According to sources, the accused, identified as Badriprasad, is said to have confessed the crime.

The tragic incident took place when the accused went to Suresh’s shop and demanded to speak to him. The accused then took out a knife that he was carrying in his bag and stabbed Suresh multiple times on his neck. Upon hearing Suresh’s screams, Mahindra, his acquaintance, came to his rescue but was also allegedly fatally stabbed by the Badriprasad.

After killing the duo, Badriprasad reportedly called the police and confessed to the crime. A team from Halasuru Gate police station rushed to the spot where the accused surrendered himself. Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack stemmed over a dispute over the handing over of a four-storey building located on the main road to a community association.

The accused had gone to speak to Suresh about the property-related case that was pending in the court. Police have registered a case in this matter and arrested Badriprasad. Further investigation is underway.

