Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Dowry death case accused slits own neck with blade inside Noida court

Shivam Singh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors said he was out of danger but under observation, according to the police.

Digital Desk
Dowry death case accused slits own neck with blade inside Noida court
Dowry death case accused slits own neck with blade inside Noida court | Image:Freepik
Noida: A man accused in a dowry death incident in Greater Noida on Friday slit his neck with a blade inside a local court while a hearing in the case was underway, officials said. Shivam Singh (35) was hospitalised but stated to be out of danger while the court postponed the hearing, they said.

"Shivam Singh lives in Pawli village in Greater Noida. He was arrested by the police in 2022 after his wife was found dead at their home and booked for suspected dowry death," a police official said. Singh is currently out of jail and was produced in the Additional District Judge Fast Track Court I, located in Surajpur, on Friday for his statement to be recorded. "As the hearing started in the court, Singh pulled out a blade from his clothes and slit his own neck," the official said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors said he was out of danger but under observation, according to the police. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

