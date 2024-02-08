English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

ED Arrests Former-Punjab Minister Dharamsot in Alleged Forest Scam

According to the ED, the Congress leader was arrested in connection with various irregularities committed in the Punjab's Forest Department.

Abhishek Tiwari
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
Former Punjab's Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested by ED in alleged forest scam. | Image:X/ File Photo
Chandigarh: The ED on Monday, arrested Congress leader and former-Punjab Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a money laundering case. The arrest was made on the basis of the findings, which surfaced during the search operations carried out by the probe agency in November last year.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, on November 30, the officials had conducted raids at 15 locations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and New Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Raids were conducted by the ED in November last year

The raids were conducted in connection with various irregularities committed in the Forest Department of Punjab. 

As per the central probe agency, in the month of November last year, the searches were conducted at the residential premises of Ex-Forest Ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sangat Singh Giljian and their associates, which also included a few forest officials.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau in relation to various irregularities being committed in the forest department. It was revealed in the investigation that the concerned ministers and officials of the forest department allegedly accepted kickbacks against issuance of permit for felling of Khair trees, issuance of NOC from the department, purchase of tree guards and transfer-posting of the officials in the forest department.

During the ED’s search operations, various incriminating documents, mobile phones and other digital devices were seized. 

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

