Advertisement

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at seven locations, including the residence of UBT Camp MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in Mumbai. The searches are part of an alleged Land Acquisition case, with Waikar and his wife, Manisha Waikar, both named as accused.

ED's operation extends to the premises of Waikar's business associates Aasoo Nehlanai, Raj Lalchandani, Prithpal Bindra, and architect Arun Dubey. Previously, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police had interrogated Waikar and BMC officials in the same case. Waikar had labeled the investigations by agencies as politically motivated.

Advertisement

Waikar stands accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by securing permission to construct a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground and gardens in Jogeshwari. The alleged misuse of political influence resulted in significant losses for the BMC.

The agency source revealed, "In 2004, Waikar purchased an 8000 sq meter land from Kamal Amrohi. A tri-party agreement was executed involving Waikar, Amrohi, and the BMC. Subsequently, Waikar constructed a banquet hall on parts of the land. Later, he encroached upon the remaining parcels and entered into a contract to build a five-star hotel on the land designated for the BMC Playground and garden. Waikar, leveraging his influence, secured permission from the BMC and proceeded with the construction. This unlawful acquisition transpired during the MVA government."

Advertisement

Maharashtra BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya commented, "I applaud the ED's action against Ravindra Waikar. In July 2021, former CM Uddhav Thackeray granted illegal permission for a 2 lakh square feet five-star hotel at Jogeshwari on a BMC reserved playground. Waikar is a partner of Uddhav Thackeray in the 19 Bungalow scam in Alibaug. Additionally, Waikar, along with another partner Chandu Patel, was implicated in a Rs 160 crore Pushpak bullion demonetization scam."