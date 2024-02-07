Advertisement

Ranchi: Ahead of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested for adequate security cover on Wednesday. The central probe agency has sent a written request for the security arrangements for tomorrow.

Notably, the central law enforcement agency will interrogate the Jharkhand CM on January 31, in the alleged land and mining scam in the state.

Advertisement

Earlier, the ED team on Monday went to the residences of Hemant Soren in New Delhi and Ranchi to conduct search operation, during which Rs 36 lakh in cash was recovered from the Delhi residence. Not only this, a BMW car along with several documents related to the case were also seized. It is being alleged that the recovered documents supports the money laundering charges against the Jharkhand chief minister for which he is facing multiple investigations.

On Monday, it was being claimed that Soren remained untraceable throughout the day as the probe agency carried out search operation at his residence. However, he appeared in public on Tuesday in Ranchi alleging that misinformation about him was being spread by the opposition leaders.

Advertisement

As per sources, in response to an email from the ED, Soren has agreed to provide his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.