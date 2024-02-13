Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

ED Seizes Rs 31 Lakh Cash During Searches in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

The ED's search operation was conducted in relation to a money laundering case involving two individuals identified as Surya Narayana Reddy and Bharath Reddy.

Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, said that it had carried out multiple searches at locations across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, seizing Rs 31 lakhs as part of a money laundering case. A case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 was registered against two individuals identified as Surya Narayana Reddy and Bharath Reddy. It stems from an FIR registered in Karnataka's Bellary and the searches were carried out on February 10, the agency said in a statement. As for why the money laundering case has been registered against the two accused, the agency said that it has found ‘incriminating’ evidence indicating that Bharath Reddy allegedly mobilised Rs 42 crore cash over a period of a few months ahead of the assembly elections and utilised the funds for “unlawful transactions”.  

Alongside Rs 31 lakh worth of “unaccounted cash”, the searches in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh also yielded a  "network of incriminating documents", business records and details of immovable and movable properties. Crucial evidence was seized which established the involvement of Bharath Reddy, his assistant Rathna Babu and others in mobilising substantial amounts of cash for illegal payments, the ED said.

Advertisement

The ED investigation also allegedly found that Sharath Reddy, who is the brother of Bharath Reddy, made undisclosed investments in foreign-based companies. The accused individuals were allegedly found to have invested in properties under "benami names and obtained suspicious loans from relatives, utilising their bank accounts without their knowledge".

Further investigation is in progress, the ED said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

11 minutes ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

19 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Met with Chinese Energy Firm's Chairman, Ex-Associate Testifies

    World6 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts MP's Singrauli

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement