Advertisement

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued summons to Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar in the alleged Covid body bags scam case. The central probe agency has summoned Pednekar to be present before the agency's Mumbai Office on January 25.

The former BMC mayor, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction was questioned earlier as well in the alleged scam.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, responding to the latest development in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “ED is an active part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). They have jailed Suraj Sawant, Kishori Pednekar and leaders like Rajan Salvi continue to face pressures to leave the party but these are brave people who stand good in their stead.”

“We have many times raised the question of ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ not taking place in the past two years. There is only one explanation that the current government had pressure to postpone the event till after ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ happened,” responded Yuva Sena president Thackeray.



Advertisement

(With inputs from Sandip Singh)