Kota: In a distressing incident, one more student died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota late on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Zaidi (18), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

According to sources, Zaidi, an engineering aspirant, had enrolled at a coaching centre and was staying at a private hostel.

With this death, the number of student suicide cases has risen to 30 in the last one year. In 2022, 29 students died by suicide in Kota, country’s coaching hub.

After receiving the information about his suicide at 11pm on Tuesday, police officials reached the spot and brought the body down which was hanging from noose.

The body was shifted to a mortuary. His postmortem will be conducted only after the arrival of his family members.

To prevent suicide among students, the Union Education Ministry has issued draft guidelines in October last year. The guidelines suggested setting up wellness teams, identifying students exhibiting warning signs and those at risk of self-harm and supporting them.