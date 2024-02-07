Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

Ghaziabad: Man Rapes Woman After Offering Her Lift, Held

The 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped in by the man who offered her a lift, which she was on her way to her home, says a police official.

Image for representational purposes only.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
Ghaziabad: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad by a man who offered her a lift, which she was on her way to her home. The accused, who is reportedly an acquaintance of the woman, has been arrested by the police.

According to DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav, the incident occurred on Sunday when the woman was standing outside a beauty parlour in the Masuri area and was allegedly offered a lift by the accused.

The police are probing the matter

The accused identified as Ankur Chowdhary (38), took the woman to his rented accommodation where he allegedly raped her,  said the police official.

In her complaint, the victim also alleged that Chowdhary snatched her ear rings and took away her mobile phone so that she could not call the police or her kin, the DCP said.

He even threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the complainant added.

However, the woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday at the Masuri police station against the accused, the DCP said.

Chowdhary was then booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the same day, he added. 
 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

