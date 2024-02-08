English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted, 4 Held with 4 Kg Gold at Mumbai Airport

The DRI officials managed to seize 4 kg smuggled gold worth over Rs 2.58 crore from the accused.

Abhishek Tiwari
Arrest
DRI officials arrested gold smugglers at Mumbai Airport. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: In a major crackdown against gold smuggling syndicate, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four accused involved in smuggling of gold at the Mumbai Airport. The officials also managed to seize 4 kg smuggled gold worth over Rs 2.58 crore.

According to the DRI, the action was based on specific intelligence. The DRI officials of Mumbai Zonal Unit, received a specific intelligence regarding gold smuggling. Based on the input, the officials intercepted two passengers who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

During the physical search of both the passengers, 4 kg of gold worth around Rs 2.58 crore was recovered from them.

Subsequently, it was found out during the interrogation that two persons were coming to receive the gold from the passengers outside the airport.

Accordingly, the officers planned a trap and intercepted the intended receivers as well.

All the four accused have been arrested and smuggled gold was seized. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out. 
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

