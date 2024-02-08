Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Gold Worth Rs 36 Lakh Hidden in Cream Box Recovered by Customs at Kochi Airport

On detailed examination of woman's baggage, 4 crude gold rods in circular shape were found concealed inside a cream box.

Manisha Roy
gold seized
Gold weighing about 640gm worth Rs 36.07 lakh was seized | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kochi: The Customs Department’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Thursday intercepted a woman flyer travelling from Rome to Kochi and recovered four crude gold rods, weighing about 640gm, from her possession at Kochi airport. The price of gold has been evaluated to be around Rs 36.07 lakh. 

The woman was intercepted at the green channel by the officers of the AIU batch following an intelligence forwarded by customs, officials said. 

Citing Customs, a video was posted by news agency ANI on social media platform X.

Upon scanning her checked-in baggage, officials noticed a suspicious image. On detailed examination of the said baggage, 4 crude gold rods in circular shape were found concealed inside the box of Nivea creme, concealed inside a shoe. Further investigation is underway. 

 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

