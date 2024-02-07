Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Gurugram Farmhouse Owner Beaten to Death in Row Over Parking

A farmhouse operator was allegedly beaten to death and seven others were sent to hospital with serious wounds by some local youths in a row over car parking in

Digital Desk
A Gurguram farmhouse manager died and seven others were injured in a fight over parking. Image for representative purposes only.
A Gurguram farmhouse manager died and seven others were injured in a fight over parking. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
GURUGRAM: A farmhouse operator was allegedly beaten to death and seven others were severely injured to the extent of being sent to the hospital by local youths in connection with a row over parking in Gurugram's Baliawas. The incident took place on Saturday night and unfolded when some locals got in a fight with a drunk group of four youngsters who had arrived at the farmhouse to celebrate a birthday. The incident happened Saturday night when a group of youths, who had come to the farmhouse to celebrate a birthday party, got into a fight with some locals over parking, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the crime branch said ACP DLF Gurugram, Vikas Kaushik. “The dispute occurred when the students, who were celebrating a birthday at a farmhouse in Gurugram were leaving after attending the party. They had a brawl over parking space outside the farmhouse. Shortly after, around 15-16 people entered the farmhouse and started thrashing the people inside. A person died while 8-9 people were injured. The police have taken action in the matter and arrests have been made. The crime branch is investigating the matter. We are also analysing the CCTV footage and have identified most of the people,” said Kaushik. 

Around 11.30 pm, some of them called a cab to go home. In the meantime, four youths, allegedly drunk, came to the farmhouse in a car from nearby Bandhwari village, and a fight broke out between the two parties, police said. Soon after, a bigger group of youths, arrived at the farm, first beating up the students outside before entering the farmhouse and thrashing the farmhouse operator with sticks. After the incident, the operator was rushed to the hospital alongside the other injured but succumbed to his wounds during treatment.   

The farmhouse is jointly run by Naresh Kumar, Naveen Dagar and the victim, Praveen Dhull, all residents of the Ramrai village of Haryana's Jind district. An FIR has been filed for murder and attempted murder at the DLF Phase 1 Police Station on the complaint of Naresh Kumar. 

On Sunday, the police arrested two people, Sachin and Ashish, both residents of the Bandhwari village and further raids are now being conducted to nab the other accused. 

With inputs from PTI.  

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

