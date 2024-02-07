Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Gurugram: Goods Worth 'Lakhs' Stolen as Builder's Warehouse Looted

A group of around 6 youths reportedly entered a Gurugram warehouse in the midnight hours of Thursday and stole iron plates and wires worth lakhs.

Crime Scene Tape representative.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
GURUGRAM: In a midnight robbery, a group of around half a dozen youths reportedly looted goods ‘worth lakhs’ from a builder's warehouse in Gurugram's Sector 58, police authorities said on Saturday. The robbery, which took place on Thursday, involved the youths entering the warehouse by jumping over a wall around midnight. Subsequently, they locked up the facility's guards, Suresh and Vivek and took the warehouse's keys from them. “After taking the keys of the warehouse from the guard, they opened the gate and brought their pickup jeep inside. They fled from the warehouse after stealing away iron plates and wires worth lakhs,” said Devi Dutt Joshi, assistant manager of Ireo Company, in his complaint to the police.

The incidents was uncovered when the second shift of guards reached the warehouse next morning and freed the Suresh and Vivek. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Friday, police said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of Sector 56 police station, said information on the accused has been collected and that they will be arrested soon.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

