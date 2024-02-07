Advertisement

GURUGRAM: A 14-year-old girl residing in Gurugram's Indira Colony was allegedly killed by her neighbour on Sunday night before he went on to hide her body in her house. Later, when confronted by the girl's family, the accused fled and is still absconding. As per a preliminary investigation carried out by the authorities, the motive for the crime appears to be revenge against the girl's family. The victim, alongside the rest of her family, was living in a one-room rented accommodation. The building has several such rooms and a few common bathrooms. On Sunday night, the victim's mother sent her to one of the bathrooms to fetch soap.

When she did not return for some time, her family started searching for her. At this point, the victim's father, Gyani Thapa, spotted the accused Bahadur standing outside his rented room. When Thapa asked Bahadur if he had seen his daughter, the latter replied that she had gone out to buy food.

Thapa, however, got suspicious and asked Bahadur to open his room but he did not comply. When the door was forcibly opened by Thapa, he found his daughter's blood-soaked body wrapped in a blanket in the room, the police said.

Bahadur immediately fled the spot and is still absconding, they said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody, the officials said.

The accused allegedly slit the girl's throat with a sharp weapon before hiding her body, they said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's father, an FIR was registered against Bahadur under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station here on Monday, they added.

In his complaint, Thapa said he hailed from Nepal and has been living as a tenant with family in Indira Colony since 2019.

Bahadur alias Ramu, also from Nepal, lived on rent as his neighbour. He would often give Thapa's daughter money and food items, according to the complaint.

Around six months ago, Bahadur had accused the teenager of stealing his mobile phone and cash, following which he had an altercation with Thapa. He also threatened to kill one of his family members, it said.

"I shifted to another rented house but soon after Bahadur also started living in the same accommodation", Thapa added in his complaint.

Manoj Kumar, SHO of sector 40 police station, said the main motive behind the murder will be revealed only after the accused's arrest, adding that the body's post-mortem is being conducted.

We are conducting raids to nab the accused", Kumar said.

With inputs from PTI.

