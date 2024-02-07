Advertisement

GURUGRAM: A man running a Gurgaon clinic with a fake registration certificate from the Medical Council of India (MCI) has been arrested, police said on Monday. The accused, who has now been produced in court, first came to the notice of authorities in relation to a complaint filed by a woman against another man, alleging that he had raped her and then forced her to undergo an abortion. The other man, identified as Veer alias Naveen, was arrested a month ago. However, during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the man who performed the abortion on the rape victim had a fake certificate of the MCI.

The accused, who ran a clinic named God Bless Health in Gurugram, was subsequently arrested and identified as 37-year-old Mohammad Saurabh, a native of Bihar's East Champaran. Upon being interrogated, Saurabh revealed that he had obtained an MBBS degree from China. He said that he could not acquire a medical registration certificate from the MCI upon his return to India and thus decided to obtain a fake certificate.

On the basis of this fake certificate, he reportedly practised at a private hospital in Gurugram's Islampur area.

“The accused earlier used to run a clinic in Bhawani Enclave in Sector 9A area which he closed in November 2023. The accused revealed that in May 2023, a person had brought a woman to his clinic to get an abortion and he had aborted the woman by taking Rs 8,000,” said Sector 9A police station SHO Sandeep Kumar.

With inputs from PTI.