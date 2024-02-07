English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Gurugram Man Who Performed Abortion on Rape Victim Held For Fake Medical Registration Certificate

The Gurugram man had reportedly attained an MBBS degree from China but had subsequently failed to acquire a medical registration certificate from the MCI.

Digital Desk
Image for representational purposes only.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GURUGRAM: A man running a Gurgaon clinic with a fake registration certificate from the Medical Council of India (MCI) has been arrested, police said on Monday. The accused, who has now been produced in court, first came to the notice of authorities in relation to a complaint filed by a woman against another man, alleging that he had raped her and then forced her to undergo an abortion. The other man, identified as Veer alias Naveen, was arrested a month ago. However, during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the man who performed the abortion on the rape victim had a fake certificate of the MCI. 

The accused, who ran a clinic named God Bless Health in Gurugram, was subsequently arrested and identified as 37-year-old Mohammad Saurabh, a native of Bihar's East Champaran. Upon being interrogated, Saurabh revealed that he had obtained an MBBS degree from China. He said that he could not acquire a medical registration certificate from the MCI upon his return to India and thus decided to obtain a fake certificate. 

Advertisement

On the basis of this fake certificate, he reportedly practised at a private hospital in Gurugram's Islampur area.

 “The accused earlier used to run a clinic in Bhawani Enclave in Sector 9A area which he closed in November 2023. The accused revealed that in May 2023, a person had brought a woman to his clinic to get an abortion and he had aborted the woman by taking Rs 8,000,” said Sector 9A police station SHO Sandeep Kumar. 

With inputs from PTI.    

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

26 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

27 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

28 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

37 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement