New Delhi: At least 7 accused have been arrested by the Gurugram police involved in robbing goods worth lakhs from a builder's warehouse in Haryana's Gurugram at midnight. Sources claimed that the robbers entered the warehouse by jumping over the wall around midnight and took guards of the warehouse namely Suresh and Vivek as hostage and locked them in a room before committing the crime.

Briefing on the case, the SHO of Sector 56 police station stated, "The accused looted electrical goods worth lakhs on late Thursday night and fled in their pickup van."

Further probe is underway in the matter

The incident came to light when the guards of the second shift reached the warehouse and found both the victim guards locked inside the room. Immediately an Information regarding the same was passed to the local police.

After learning about the incident, the cops sprung into action. An FIR was lodged at the police station and an inquiry was initiated.

During the probe, the police managed to identify the 7 accused and nabbed them. The accused have been identified as Anuj, Sagar, Pawan, Akram Ansari, Harun, Niazuddin, and Nazim.

Upon being questioned, the accused revealed that they were aware that electrical goods worth lakhs were very well placed inside the warehouse and in a bid to earn easy money, they hatched the plan and carried out the midnight robbery.

They later sold all the looted goods to accused Niazuddin in return for money.

Further probe in this regard is underway.

