Gwalior: A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has dragged online food delivery platform Zomato and a restaurant for delivering a non-veg burger to him instead of a vegetarian burger. The man claimed that he discovered the burger was non-veg after he took a bite of it leading him to vomit. Following the incident, the man made a complaint to Zomato and the restaurant both, but they allegedly refused to help him.

After this strange behaviour, the man moved to the consumer forum and filed his complaint. He said that he expects that justice will be served to him in the forum on his complaint.

Incident took place on February 2

It all started when Ashish Sharma, a resident of Thatipur, Gwalior, on February 2 decided to have veg-burgers and choco lava along with the family. He ordered through Zomato from a big restaurant in the city and the order was delivered to him.

However, when they took a bite of the burger, they felt something unusual in the burger. The taste of the food appeared to be different. When the family members opened the burger, they found that it had a chicken patty. Also the choco lava cake delivered to them was non vegetarian, as per the complainant.

The complainant claimed that as soon as his family members had the non-veg burger, they started vomiting. He stated that his family are Brahmins by caste and they do not eat non-vegetarian food.

After the incident, Ashish Sharma promptly filed a complaint regarding this matter with food delivery platform Zomato, but the company refused to help him in any manner. Also the restaurant manager from where he had placed the order refused to help him.

The man then decided to approach the consumer forum.

In his complaint he has claimed that he and his family have not even touched non-veg food. He accused Zomato and the restaurant of cheating them and fooling them into eating non-veg food. He even alleged that they hurt his and his family’s religious sentiments.

