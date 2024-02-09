Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:00 IST
Haryana: 3 Killed in Hisar Road Accident After Driver Rams into a Tree
The passengers were returning to Hisar after attending a wedding ceremony at Dhigawa Mandi in Bhiwani district on Thursday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree, they said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
HISAR, HARYANA: Three men were killed while three others were injured after their car rammed into a tree near a village here, police said on Friday. The passengers were returning to Hisar after attending a wedding ceremony at Dhigawa Mandi in Bhiwani district on Thursday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree, they said. The accident took place in Harikot village, they said. All of them were employees of Haryana power utility — Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).
The deceased were identified as junior engineer Bhuvnesh Sangwan, a resident of Rewari, Mandeep Kundu, a resident of Hisar, and Rajesh, a resident of Fatehabad. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Hisar.
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:00 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.