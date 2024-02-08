BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai claimed there have been efforts by the Haveri police to silence the victim by offering financial compensation. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Hubballi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday raised concerns about the handling of the moral policing incident in Haveri, alleging attempts to cover up the case by offering money to the victim. The matter relates to the assault of an interfaith couple in Hangal Taluk of the Haveri district on January 8, which drew huge attention after a video of the incident went viral.

In the video that has been doing the rounds, six individuals are seen forcefully entering a hotel room, and assaulting the interfaith couple during their stay. Two of the accused have already been arrested by the police in connection with the incident, and charges of gangrape have been filed based on the survivor's complaint.

Advertisement

Bommai claimed that there have been efforts by the Haveri police to silence the victim by offering financial compensation, news agency PTI reported, adding that Bommai has urged the government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit Haveri tomorrow.

Advertisement

Accusing the Congress of engaging in political maneuvers, Bommai reportedly said: “under the guise of the inquiry, the victim was relocated to Sirsi following information about the visit of a BJP members' delegation to Haveri”.

The survivor, a 26-year-old married woman from a minority community, had alleged that the assault took place on January 8 after she checked into a hotel room with a 40-year-old KSRTC driver, with whom she had been in a relationship for three years. Gangrape charges were added based on her complaint after she testified before the magistrate.

Advertisement

The woman also claimed that individuals close to the accused were pressuring her to withdraw the case, offering substantial amounts of money. The entire incident, including the assault inside the hotel room, was reportedly filmed by the perpetrators and circulated on social media platforms.