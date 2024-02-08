English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Haveri Gangrape Case: Attempts Being Made to Silence Victim by Offering Money, Basavaraj Bommai Says

Bommai has claimed that there have been efforts by the Haveri police to silence the victim by offering financial compensation.

Digital Desk
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai claimed there have been efforts by the Haveri police to silence the victim by offering financial compensation. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hubballi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday raised concerns about the handling of the moral policing incident in Haveri, alleging attempts to cover up the case by offering money to the victim. The matter relates to the assault of an interfaith couple in Hangal Taluk of the Haveri district on January 8, which drew huge attention after a video of the incident went viral.

In the video that has been doing the rounds, six individuals are seen forcefully entering a hotel room, and assaulting the interfaith couple during their stay. Two of the accused have already been arrested by the police in connection with the incident, and charges of gangrape have been filed based on the survivor's complaint.

Advertisement

Bommai claimed that there have been efforts by the Haveri police to silence the victim by offering financial compensation, news agency PTI reported, adding that Bommai has urged the government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the incident. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit Haveri tomorrow.

Advertisement

Accusing the Congress of engaging in political maneuvers, Bommai reportedly said: “under the guise of the inquiry, the victim was relocated to Sirsi following information about the visit of a BJP members' delegation to Haveri”. 

The survivor, a 26-year-old married woman from a minority community, had alleged that the assault took place on January 8 after she checked into a hotel room with a 40-year-old KSRTC driver, with whom she had been in a relationship for three years. Gangrape charges were added based on her complaint after she testified before the magistrate.

Advertisement

The woman also claimed that individuals close to the accused were pressuring her to withdraw the case, offering substantial amounts of money. The entire incident, including the assault inside the hotel room, was reportedly filmed by the perpetrators and circulated on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement