As many as two persons were killed and 17 others were injured after an overloaded jeep fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Tuesday morning. The incident is said to have occurred near Bashwa village on the Bobri-Bashwa road.

All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital after they were rescued from the gorge. The injured persons are under treatment at present. On the other hand, the bodies of the two deceased were sent to a mortuary.

All the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment

Paonta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Manvendra Thakur, said that on receiving the information, a police team from Shillai rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. The villagers residing nearby also reached the spot and assisted in the rescue operation being carried out by the administration.

All the injured were shifted from the Shillai Hospital to the Paonta Civil Hospital for further treatment.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway. The police are ascertaining the cause of the incident.

Police sources said that during the local inquiry, the deceased were identified as Kareena (19), a resident of Handari village and Mohan Singh (62), a resident of Bashwa village.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

