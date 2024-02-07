Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, an auto driver murdered his wife on Tuesday, stabbing her and severing her head. The killer, who lived in a two-bedroom government accommodation at JNNURM Colony in Abdullapurmet, Hyderabad, kept his wife’s severed head in the house.

Vijay, the man who killed his 41-year-old wife Pushpalatha by stabbing her with a knife and beheading her, has been arrested by the police. A murder weapon has been recovered from his possession.

Abdullapurmet police said the accused suspected his wife’s fidelity and used to harass her.

On Tuesday morning, Vijay and Pushpalatha went to his sister's new house, where he stabbed her to death. "On the pretext of cleaning the house, Vijay took his wife to the flat. He attacked her with a knife and after stabbing her to death, severed her head and kept it aside in the flat," said the police.

Locals who saw Vijay in blood-stained clothes after he committed the crime, informed the police.

Cops found the body of Pushpalatha at the crime scene and arrested Vijay.

As per reports, Vijay and Pushapalatha were married for 15 years, and have two children. “Vijay had once left the family and Pushpalatha had filed a missing case,” said the police.

The police said that the couple’s relationship was strained and Vijay had assaulted Pushpalatha in 2014. Vijay had then been charged in an attempt to murder case at Medipally police station on the complaint of Pushpalatha.

Now, a case against Vijay has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.