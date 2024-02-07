Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Infosys Techie Murder: Boyfriend Captured On CCTV Arrested | 5 Top Developments

Pune Infosys Techie Murder: Both Rishabh and Vandana were originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, were in a relationship since 2013

Digital Desk
Pune Infosys Techie Murder
Pune Infosys Techie Murder | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Infosys Techie Murder: Based on CCTV footage, Pune police have arrested the boyfriend of an Infosys employee who was shot dead at an Oyo hotel in Pimpri Chinchwad's Hinjewari area. She worked in Infosys in Hinjawadi, while her boyfriend lived in UP, said officials probing the incident. They also revealed that the techie's boyfriend, identified as Rishabh Nigam, was upset that victim Vandana Dwivedi had started avoiding him of late.  Both Rishabh and Vandana were originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, were in a relationship since 2013. While the incident took place on Saturday, the police got the information on Sunday morning. 

Infosys Techie Murder: Here Are 5 Top Developments

  1. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar revealed that Rishabh was beaten up back in their hometown a couple of years back, and he suspected Vandana's role in that assault.
  2. Nigam had come from UP and checked in at the lodge on January 25. The next day, the deceased joined him. As per preliminary information, on Saturday night, he shot the woman and fled.
  3. The victim's body was found with bullet injuries in room number 306. Hotel staffers heard the firing sound, but considering the noise from firecrackers outside the hotel, they ignored it. 
  4. "The hotel room booking was done in the name of Vandana and Rishabh. So he is our prime suspect," senior police officer Vishal Hire told the media.
  5. CCTV footage at the lodge showed Nigam leaving the premises. He has been arrested under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Arms Act.
Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

