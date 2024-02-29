Advertisement

Bahadurgarh: Notorious Gangster Kapil Sangwan, who operates his gang in India from the United Kingdom (UK), on Wednesday claimed the responsibility for killing of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana Unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee in Bahadurgarh. The gangster took to social media to claim the responsibility saying that he got Nafe Singh Rathee killed because Rathee had a close association with his rival enemy Gangster Manjeet Mahal.

While claiming the responsibility of the murder, Sangwan even made several serious allegations against the leader. He alleged that Nafe Singh used to work with Manjeet Mahal's brother Sanjay in capturing properties. Not only this, Kapil Sangwan was looking out for revenge from the INLD leader as he believed that Rathee supported Manjit Mahal in the murder of his brother-in-law and his friends.

Nafe Singh Rathee murder case has been handed over to CBI

Reportedly, in his social media post, he threatened saying, "This will be the outcome for anyone who joins hands with my enemy. If anybody supports my enemies, I will support their enemies and all the 50 bullets will wait to take away that person's life."

The gangster pointed out that the entire Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Nafe Singh Rathee captured and killed while remaining in power. He even added, "No one could raise their voice because of his power."

Kapil Sangwan also lashed out at the police for remaining inactive, saying, "If the police had been so active in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends, I would not have needed to do this."

The police are investigating the claims and confessions made by the gangster, who is reportedly based in the UK.

Amid the gangster’s claim, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has clearly asserted that those involved in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee will not be spared at any cost and the strictest action will be taken in this regard.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been handed over the investigation into the murder of the Haryana INLD chief.

It was on Sunday that INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh in broad daylight.

