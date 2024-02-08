English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Jabalpur: Nurse Shot At by Doctor Over Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

As per police, the accused identified as Dr Sandeep Soni (34), shot two bullets on the nurse following an argument.

Abhishek Tiwari
A nurse shot at by a doctor in Jabalpur
A nurse shot at by a doctor in Jabalpur | Image:ANI / Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jabalpur: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a 27-year-old nurse sustained bullet injury after a male doctor allegedly fired two rounds at her following an argument. It is being claimed that the incident took place on Wednesday after the doctor suspected an affair of the nurse with another man.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Jabalpur, Priyanka Shukla identified the accused as Dr Sandeep Soni (34). A case was registered in the matter and the doctor was placed under arrest by the police.

Accused doctor has been arrested, say police

The police official stated, "He (Accused doctor) was arrested for firing two bullets at the nurse over her suspected affair with another person."

During the preliminary inquiry, it was reportedly revealed that the nurse was in a relationship with the doctor. However, of late she developed a close association with her old friend, reported news agency PTI.

"The doctor came to know about it. An argument broke out between the two over the matter and the accused fired at her with a country-made revolver in a fit of rage," the official said.

The nurse suffered injuries on her ribs and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, she said.

Police have registered a case against the doctor on the charge of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, she added.
 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

