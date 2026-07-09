Jaipur Horror: Daughter Allegedly Hires Hitmen, Plots Mother’s ‘Accident’ With Uncle for Property and Government Job; 7 Arrested

What first looked like a tragic road accident in Jaipur has turned into a chilling murder investigation, with police alleging that a 23-year-old woman plotted to kill her own mother to gain control of family property and secure a government job.

The victim, Neeraj Sharma (45), died on July 3 after she was hit by a speeding SUV in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area. Initially treated as a road accident, the case took a dramatic turn after her brother raised suspicions and accused family members of being involved.

According to Jaipur Police, the crash was not an accident but a carefully planned murder disguised as one.

Property, government job at the centre of the conspiracy

Investigators say the alleged motive was a mix of greed and resentment.

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Neeraj’s husband, Vijay Sharma, died around a year ago. Following his death, Neeraj received a clerical job in a court on compassionate grounds. Local media reports that her daughter, Ayushi, wanted the job for herself and was upset when the family decided Neeraj should take it instead, as she was responsible for caring for her younger son, who has a mental disability.

Police allege Ayushi also wanted control of her late father’s properties in Jaipur, while her uncle allegedly had his eyes on a valuable five-bigha plot located along a highway.

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Investigators believe the two joined hands and began planning Neeraj’s murder.

Murder disguised as a road accident

Police say the conspiracy involved several people across Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly paid Rs 7 lakh to hired attackers to eliminate Neeraj while making it appear like a traffic accident.

This was reportedly not their first attempt. Police say an earlier plan to run her over had failed. After that incident, Neeraj became more cautious and strengthened security around her home.

The accused allegedly waited for another opportunity.

On July 3, Neeraj was returning after dropping her specially-abled son for physiotherapy when the plan was put into action. Police say a luxury SUV followed her for nearly a kilometre. As she entered a relatively deserted stretch, the vehicle suddenly accelerated and rammed into her, killing her on the spot.

CCTV footage changed the investigation

The case began to unravel after investigators examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras.

Police claim the videos showed a suspicious vehicle tailing Neeraj before the collision. The SUV was later found abandoned a short distance away with signs of damage from the crash. Its number plate had allegedly been covered with mud to avoid identification.

Investigators then tracked mobile phone locations and gathered technical evidence, leading to raids in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Agra and Mathura.

Hitmen, lookout and family members among the accused

During questioning, police allege one of the arrested men confessed that he was paid by another accused who had received the contract worth Rs 7 lakh. The vehicle used in the crime was allegedly rented specifically for the murder.

Investigators say another accused rode a motorcycle and continuously shared Neeraj’s location with the attackers until they struck.

So far, seven people, including Ayushi, her uncle, cousin and several alleged accomplices, have been arrested. Police are searching for one more suspect believed to be involved in the conspiracy.