Jammu: In a successful operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police thwarted a human trafficking attempt, rescuing two Bangladeshi girls. Acting on credible intelligence, Jammu Police apprehended the traffickers, ensuring the safety of the victims.

The identities of the rescued Bangladeshi girls remain confidential, as informed by the police sources. During the operation, one individual identified as Nishith Biswas from West Bengal was detained while accompanying the girls.

"We acted swiftly upon receiving information about the potential human trafficking case. A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 366A/370/370A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, initiating legal proceedings against the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime," revealed police sources.

The investigation of the case has been entrusted to the Senior Deputy Police Officer (SDPO) of City North Jammu.

Social activist and lawyer Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjoora highlighted the persisting issue of human trafficking in India, particularly affecting vulnerable individuals like young girls. Bengali girls, in particular, often become victims of trafficking, ending up in regions like Jammu and Kashmir where they face exploitation and various forms of abuse.

"Traffickers prey on the socio-economic vulnerabilities of these girls, promising lucrative job opportunities or marriage prospects. Upon arrival in Jammu and Kashmir, they are forced into exploitative situations, including domestic servitude, forced labor, or commercial sexual exploitation," stated Hanjoora.

He underscored the challenging circumstances faced by victims, including deception, coercion, and manipulation, making escape or seeking help a formidable task. Hanjoora said that combating human trafficking involves coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies, NGOs, and civil society organisations, encompassing prevention, rescue, rehabilitation, and prosecution of traffickers. These efforts aim to safeguard the rights and dignity of vulnerable individuals while holding perpetrators accountable for their heinous crimes.