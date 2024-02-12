English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Jharkhand: 1 Dead, Another Injured After Mob Thrashes Youths on Suspicion of Theft

The two youths were allegedly beaten by a crowd of locals in Jamshedpur who suspected them of being thieves attempting to sell a stolen LPG cylinder.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

JAMSHEDPUR, JHARKHAND: One youth was killed while another seriously injured when a mob in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur allegedly thrashed them on suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Jaher Tola under the Sidgora police station limits. The two youths, Aman Mandal and Sanjit Dhan, were reportedly attempting to sell a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder to the locals on Monday. It was at this point that a crowd of local residents caught hold of both youths and accused them of trying to sell a stolen cylinder. Both Mandal and Dhan were then, allegedly, beaten by the crowd. 

Upon receiving information of this incident, a police team rushed to the location and was able to rescue both the youths. While they were taken to a nearby hospital, Aman Mandal was declared dead by the doctors while Sanjit Dhan is presently receiving treatment. 

Advertisement

A police officer denied that the incident was a case of lynching. He added that police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident yet, police said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

21 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Team India dealt BIG BLOW as BCCI confirms player's prolonged absence

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 3 Held for Allegedly Bludgeoning Man to Death in Broad Daylight

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi | All You Need to Know

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement