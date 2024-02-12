Advertisement

JAMSHEDPUR, JHARKHAND: One youth was killed while another seriously injured when a mob in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur allegedly thrashed them on suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Jaher Tola under the Sidgora police station limits. The two youths, Aman Mandal and Sanjit Dhan, were reportedly attempting to sell a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder to the locals on Monday. It was at this point that a crowd of local residents caught hold of both youths and accused them of trying to sell a stolen cylinder. Both Mandal and Dhan were then, allegedly, beaten by the crowd.

Upon receiving information of this incident, a police team rushed to the location and was able to rescue both the youths. While they were taken to a nearby hospital, Aman Mandal was declared dead by the doctors while Sanjit Dhan is presently receiving treatment.

Advertisement

A police officer denied that the incident was a case of lynching. He added that police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident yet, police said.

With inputs from PTI.