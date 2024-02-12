English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Jharkhand: ED Grills Congress Leader Dheeraj Sahu For Second Consecutive Day in Land Scam Case

Dheeraj Sahu on Saturday was questioned by the officials for around 11 hours in the alleged land scam, in which former-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested.

Digital Desk
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu | Image:ANI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday quizzed Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, for over 5 hours in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam, in which the agency has arrested former-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The central probe agency had summoned Sahu to join the investigation on Sunday for the second consecutive day. He earlier was grilled by the officials on Saturday as well for around 11 hours.

According to the official sources, Dheeraj Sahu entered the ED office in Ranchi at around  3 pm on Sunday and left at around 8.30 pm.

Advertisement

Dheeraj Sahu was also interrogated on Saturday

Following the completion of the interrogation, Sahu stated that he was called by the enforcement directorate officials for some paperwork. He said that he was cooperating with the officials in the investigation.

Advertisement

As per the new agency PTI, the ED recorded Sahu's statement in connection with his alleged links with Soren and a luxury car that was seized by the agency from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president’s residence in Delhi during a search operation last month, the officials said.

According to the officials, ED sleuths found the car's key in the Jharkhand government-leased property in south Delhi and took the vehicle with them after completing the raids there.

Advertisement

Sahu, after the interrogation on Saturday night, had told reporters, "There is nothing much. The seized vehicle does not belong to the former CM and is owned by someone else. Investigations are on."

The Congress MP was in the news in December last year after the Income Tax department seized Rs 351.8 crore in cash during raids on the premises linked to Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, promoted by his family.

Advertisement

Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav was also quizzed for the second consecutive day by the ED on Sunday in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials said. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

an hour ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Hairstyles That Help Tuck Away The Grease

    Lifestyle28 minutes ago

  3. Stunning Inside Visuals of BAPS, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Palak Tiwari Poses With Wax Statues Of Celebs

    Web Stories33 minutes ago

  5. Running Mate? Trump Attends Event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Fuel Speculation

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement