Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday quizzed Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, for over 5 hours in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam, in which the agency has arrested former-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The central probe agency had summoned Sahu to join the investigation on Sunday for the second consecutive day. He earlier was grilled by the officials on Saturday as well for around 11 hours.

According to the official sources, Dheeraj Sahu entered the ED office in Ranchi at around 3 pm on Sunday and left at around 8.30 pm.

Dheeraj Sahu was also interrogated on Saturday

Following the completion of the interrogation, Sahu stated that he was called by the enforcement directorate officials for some paperwork. He said that he was cooperating with the officials in the investigation.

As per the new agency PTI, the ED recorded Sahu's statement in connection with his alleged links with Soren and a luxury car that was seized by the agency from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president’s residence in Delhi during a search operation last month, the officials said.

According to the officials, ED sleuths found the car's key in the Jharkhand government-leased property in south Delhi and took the vehicle with them after completing the raids there.

Sahu, after the interrogation on Saturday night, had told reporters, "There is nothing much. The seized vehicle does not belong to the former CM and is owned by someone else. Investigations are on."

The Congress MP was in the news in December last year after the Income Tax department seized Rs 351.8 crore in cash during raids on the premises linked to Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, promoted by his family.

Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav was also quizzed for the second consecutive day by the ED on Sunday in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials said.

