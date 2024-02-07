Jharkhand Man Strangles Wife, 3-Year-Old Son to Death Before Attempting Suicide

Advertisement

JAMSHEDPUR, JHARKHAND: A 29-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife and 3-year-old son to death in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district before attempting to commit suicide, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Kokmara village under the jurisdiction of the Baharagora police station on Friday night. The man in question, Subhendu Bera, according to the police, strangled his family following a fight over a petty issue. Following this, the accused attempted to end his life by hanging himself from a tree but failed after other family members witnessed his attempted suicide and brought him down from the tree with the help of other villagers. After this, the authorities were called and the accused was taken into custody before being taken to a Ranchi hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation of the matter is underway.

With inputs from PTI.