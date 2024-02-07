English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Jilted Ex kills Navi Mumbai woman before committing suicide by jumping in front of a local train

A 19-year-old woman who had been missing for the last 34 days was found murdered in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, with the prima facie probe revealing she was killed by her jilted lover who committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train, police said on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

THANE: A 19-year-old woman who had been missing for the last 34 days was found murdered in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, with the prima facie probe revealing she was killed by her jilted lover who committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was allegedly strangled to death in Kharghar hills by the accused who was angry over her snapping ties with him, an official said.

Advertisement

The woman left for her college in Sion on December 12 and never returned, following which a missing person case was registered at Kalamboli police station.

During the investigation, police received a message that one Vaibhav Burungale, a resident of Kalamnboli, had killed himself by jumping in front of a running local train at Juinagar railway station on December 12, following which a case was registered, the official said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe set up a special task force to investigate the case.

Police found a suicide note saved in the mobile phone of Burungale stating that he had murdered the woman and was going to commit suicide, the official said.

Advertisement

The official said code words such as L01-501 were used in the suicide note which were decoded by the police to crack the case.

"The investigation revealed that the woman and Burungale were present in Kharghar Hills area on December 12. Police took the help of voluntary rescuers from Lonavala and collaborated with the Fire Brigade, Cidco, and Forest Department to search the woman's body. Drones were also used," police said in a release.

Advertisement

The breakthrough came when the woman's body was spotted lying in bushes in a dumping ground in Kalamboli area, around 6 km from Kharghar, it said.

The body was identified based on the dress the woman was wearing when she had left for college, the wristwatch, and the ID card.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement