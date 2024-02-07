Advertisement

Kanpur: In a shocking incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a 48-year-old government college teacher named Dayaram lost his life after being reportedly locked in a room which was later set on fire in the Panki area. The distressing episode unfolded on Sunday.

The victim, Dayaram, managed to call his younger brother Anuj and conveyed that he was trapped in a room in Patrasa village, set ablaze by one Sanjeev and his accomplices. Anuj, accompanied by the police, hurried to the location, but regrettably, by the time they gained access to the room, Dayaram had succumbed to the severe burns.

Advertisement

The police have taken Sanjeev into custody for interrogation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhul visited the incident site and said that the charred body of the teacher was found in a room. He further informed that the victim's brother has accused four people, including his sister-in-law and her male friend of murder. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.