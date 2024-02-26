Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

Kerala: Elderly Woman Beaten to Death by Son After Argument Over Her Drinking Habits

An elderly woman from Kerala was allegedly beaten to death by her 43-year-old son after an argument broke out over her reportedly excessive drinking habits.

Kerala: An elderly woman was beaten to death by her son.
Kerala: An elderly woman was beaten to death by her son. | Image:PTI representative
ALAPPUZHA: An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday night by her 43-year-old son in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Saturday night. The incident occured in an area under the Kayamkulam police station limits. According to the local authorities, the woman, identified as Santhamma, was allegedly assaulted by her son Brahmadevan after she was brought back home from a religious function in an intoxicated state.

The woman had previously sought treatment at a de-addiction centre in Cherthala from November to December last year due to her excessive drinking.

On Sunday morning, her family members discovered Santhamma lying in bed in an unconcious state and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of her death was a fractured rib and head injury.

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

