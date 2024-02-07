Advertisement

Lucknow: In a shocking incident in the Banthra police station area of Lucknow, an attempt to kidnap former Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, along with her car, has been reported. The foiled kidnapping plot unfolded when Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's security team made a brief stop near New Pradhan Dhaba for tea before receiving her at the airport. The driver, Chetram, claimed that an individual tried to flee with the car but was apprehended by the security personnel. Fortunately, the former MoS was not present in the vehicle at the time, averting a potential major incident.

The Banthara police station promptly registered a case against the accused for attempting to kidnap the minister. According to the complainant, the shocking incident took place when the staff of the former Minister of State was en route to Lucknow Airport to pick up Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

The incident took place at around 5 am on Tuesday near New Pradhan Dhaba in Bani, Banthara police station area, where the security team and staff halted to have tea while waiting for the fog to clear. During this time, a young man seized the opportunity, starting the minister's personal car with the key, and attempted to make a getaway. The alert security personnel, however, quickly surrounded the car and apprehended the would-be kidnapper.

The Banthara police station is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

