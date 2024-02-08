English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Devotee Slits Throat in Maihar's Sharada Mata Temple

The sensational incident reportedly took place on Monday night in the temple’s premises, leading to the devotee's death.

Digital Desk
Man slits throat in temple.
Man slits throat in Maihar's temple. | Image:Representational
Maihar: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly slit his throat in ‘Sharada Mata Temple’ in Maihar. The sensational incident reportedly took place on Monday night in the temple’s premises.

The police have identified the deceased as Lallaram (37), a resident of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital and an inquiry has been initiated.

Maihar police station in charge Animesh Dwivedi said, “He was found dead near the ‘hawankund’ of Sharada Mata temple. He had come alone and slit his throat. The reason for this extreme act is being ascertained."

"No one saw him committing the act. An official spotted him lying in a pool of blood and a knife was seen nearby," Dwivedi added.

According to sources, there have been instances earlier at the temple where people have tried to cut off their tongues.

The temple, which is located on a hill, gets a huge number of devotees every day. 
 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

