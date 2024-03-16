Advertisement

Jabalpur: A bone-chilling incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Friday where a rape accused allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man and his eight-year-old son to death and stuffed the minor's body into a fridge. The accused has been identified as Mukul (19) who was booked for raping the deceased's minor daughter last year.

Both the girl and the accused are missing. The matter came to light after the rape survivor sent a voice note to her uncle stating that her neighbour, Mukul, killed her family members. The deceased man was a railway employee posted at the office of the divisional railway manager in Jabalpur.

According to police, the railway staffer's brother received a voice message from the girl saying that Mukul murdered the father-son duo. Soon after he informed cops, a police team rushed to the house and recovered the bodies.

Police said the child’s body was found stuffed inside a refrigerator. Cops said the preliminary probe suggests they were murdered between 6am and 8am.

Last year, the accused was booked on the charges of abduction and rape under POCSO Act and IPC based on a complaint filed by the girl, said police, adding Mukul was sent to jail and recently got out on bail.

Efforts are on to trace the girl and the accused. More details are awaited.

