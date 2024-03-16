×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

MP Shocker: Out on Bail, Rape Accused Kills Girl’s Father, Brother; Boy’s Body Recovered From Fridge

According to police, the railway staffer's brother received a voice message from the girl saying that Mukul murdered the father-son duo.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Police said the child’s body was found stuffed inside a refrigerator. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jabalpur: A bone-chilling incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Friday where a rape accused allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man and his eight-year-old son to death and stuffed the minor's body into a fridge. The accused has been identified as Mukul (19) who was booked for raping the deceased's minor daughter last year.  

Both the girl and the accused are missing. The matter came to light after the rape survivor sent a voice note to her uncle stating that her neighbour, Mukul, killed her family members.  The deceased man was a railway employee posted at the office of the divisional railway manager in Jabalpur. 

Advertisement

According to police, the railway staffer's brother received a voice message from the girl saying that Mukul murdered the father-son duo. Soon after he informed cops, a police team rushed to the house and recovered the bodies. 

Police said the child’s body was found stuffed inside a refrigerator. Cops said the preliminary probe suggests they were murdered between 6am and 8am. 

Advertisement

Last year, the accused was booked on the charges of abduction and rape under POCSO Act and IPC based on a complaint filed by the girl, said police, adding Mukul was sent to jail and recently got out on bail. 

Efforts are on to trace the girl and the accused. More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

a few seconds ago
Psyche

NASA's laser milestone

a few seconds ago
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

JNUSU observer appointed

a minute ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

6 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

7 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

8 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

11 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

11 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

11 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

12 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

12 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

13 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

13 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

14 minutes ago
What is art therapy?

What is Art Therapy?

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo