Maharashtra: 12-Year-Old Allegedly Kidnapped, Murdered in Mumbai's Wadala, Body Recovered From Creek
Dead body of a 12-year-old boy, who was missing from his house for over a month, was recovered from a creek in Mumbai's Wadala area on Monday evening.
Mumbai: Dead body of a 12-year-old boy, who was missing from his house for over a month, was recovered from a creek in Mumbai's Wadala area on Monday evening. The family alleged that the boy was kidnapped and murdered by some unknown persons.
A senior police official stated that the body was recovered from a creek near Wadala Truck Terminus. It is being said that the boy was missing from his residence since January 28.
Police are probing the incident
The family had filed a missing report in the nearest police station after he went missing from his Wadala residence.
His body was identified by his father with the help of his footwear, he said.
The boy's father alleged he was abducted and murdered, said the official.
A case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated.
