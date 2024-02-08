Updated February 8th, 2024 at 07:56 IST
24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet in Thane's Vartak Nagar
The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Anant Kadam (24).
The 24-year-old's body has been sent for post-mortem. | Image:ANI
Thane: In a tragic incident, an employee of a popular pizza outlet in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane died on the spot due to electrocution while carrying out cleaning work at the shop.
After receiving the information about the incident, a team from Vartak Nagar police station reached the spot and took the body into their custody.
The 24-year-old's body has been sent for post-mortem.
Police have registered a case under ADR. More details are awaited.
