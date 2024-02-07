Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man committed suicide by jumping in front of the metro at Delhi’s INA Metro Station on Saturday evening. Police sources said that the incident took place on Saturday evening at around 7.03 pm leading to the halting of the metro services on the Yellow line.

According to the Delhi Metro police, the incident occurred on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. It is being said that the man jumped on the track connecting Millennium City Gurugram with Samaypur Badli.

Police are investigating the incident to ascertain reason behind suicide

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro), Ram Gopal Naik identified the deceased as Ajitez Singh, a resident of Satya Niketan, New Delhi. He said, “A PCR call was received at 7.38 pm about a person who had jumped in front of the metro.”

“Call was entrusted to Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, who along with ASI Ravinder reached the spot inside INA Metro Station. On inquiry, it was found that one man aged about 30 years had jumped before the metro going towards Samaypur Badli at platform number- 2. He was found dead at the spot and the body was shifted to the mortuary of AIIMS,” the DCP said.

The family of the deceased has been informed. The police are investigating to ascertain the reason behind the victim’s extreme step. Proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC are being done.

