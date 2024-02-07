English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Man Mowed Down by JCB in Delhi's Panchsheel Park Metro Station, Dies On Spot

Police said that the victim was identified as Brij Kishor Trivedi, who was employed as a security guard at a house.

Digital Desk
Road accident
Man dies after being hit by JCB in Delhi's Panchsheel Park Metro Station | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died after he was mowed down by a JCB near Panchsheel Park Metro Station while crossing a road on Thursday, police said.

The driver of the JCB was arrested from the spot and the JCB was seized, they said.

Advertisement

Police said that the victim was identified as Brij Kishor Trivedi, who was employed as a security guard at a house.

"We got a PCR call at 7 am regarding an accident near Panchsheel Park Metro Station. Our team rushed to the spot immediately. It was found that a person Brij Kishor Trivedi (50), who was a security guard at a house, was crossing road when a JCB hit him," a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

After being hit by the JCB, he fell on the road with grievous injuries and died on the spot, the officer said.

"We have arrested the JCB driver, identified as Sandeep (40), from the spot. Dead body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS for autopsy. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  3. Want To Get Rid Of Bad Posture? Try These Simple Workouts At Home

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  4. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News7 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement