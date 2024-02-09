Advertisement

Mumbai: Self-proclaimed local activist Mauris Noronha aka Mauris Bhai, who murdered former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Facebook livestream, shared a cryptic message about his mental state on his social media 10 days prior to the incident.

Following the tragic incident, Ghosalkar sustained two to three gunshot wounds. According to reports, he has succumbed to his wounds at Karuna Hospital. Mauris, too, after firing three to four bullets, according to reports, shot himself.

Advertisement

Mauris Bhai’s Social Media Persona

Noronha, ran a voluntary organisation in Borivali and was active in local politics, has described himself as a 'philanthropist','social worker', and 'human' even. Via his social media profile, Mauris projected an image of himself as an individual dedicated to community welfare.

Advertisement

Noronha's post prior to the incident was a photo on his social media with a caption that hinted at a lack of concern for 'pain', 'loss', 'disrespect', 'heartbreak', and 'rejection'. The caption in his post read,” YOU CAN’T DEFEAT A MAN who doesn't care about pain, loss, disrespect, heartbreak and rejection.”

This post has stirred up questions about the motive behind the shooting. The row is thought to have started as a personal argument between Noronha and Ghosalkar.

Advertisement

Their dislike toward one another was long-standing, and the Facebook Live was purportedly intended to convey that they had come together to cease their dispute for the benefit of the area—the IC colony.

The Assailant Planned a Trip to Jesus

Mauris had a trip planned to an Infant Jesus Shrine in Nashik, which he shared on his social media profiles. The caption in that post read, “Mauris Bhai has a planned trip to the Infant Jesus Shrine in Nashik on February 10, 2024.”

This incident follows another recent event in which a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at a leader associated with Eknath Shinde's faction within a police station in Ulhasnagar. These occurrences have sparked concerns about the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra. Authorities are investigating the shooting, and further details are awaited as the case develops.