Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 02:25 IST

Mauris Bhai’s Cryptic Post Prior to Uddhav Sena Leader’s Murder: ‘You Can’t Defeat A Man…’

Noronha, ran a voluntary organisation in Borivali and was active in local politics.

Digital Desk
Mauris Noronha’s post was 10 days prior to the murder.
Mauris Noronha’s post was 10 days prior to the murder. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Self-proclaimed local activist Mauris Noronha aka Mauris Bhai, who murdered former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Facebook livestream, shared a cryptic message about his mental state on his social media 10 days prior to the incident. 

Following the tragic incident, Ghosalkar sustained two to three gunshot wounds. According to reports, he has succumbed to his wounds at Karuna Hospital. Mauris, too, after firing three to four bullets, according to reports, shot himself. 

Advertisement

Mauris Bhai’s Social Media Persona 

Noronha, ran a voluntary organisation in Borivali and was active in local politics, has described himself as a 'philanthropist','social worker', and 'human' even. Via his social media profile, Mauris projected an image of himself as an individual dedicated to community welfare. 

Advertisement

Noronha's post prior to the incident was a photo on his social media with a caption that hinted at a lack of concern for 'pain', 'loss', 'disrespect', 'heartbreak', and 'rejection'. The caption in his post read,” YOU CAN’T DEFEAT A MAN who doesn't care about pain, loss, disrespect, heartbreak and rejection.”

This post has stirred up questions about the motive behind the shooting. The row is thought to have started as a personal argument between Noronha and Ghosalkar. 

Advertisement

Their dislike toward one another was long-standing, and the Facebook Live was purportedly intended to convey that they had come together to cease their dispute for the benefit of the area—the IC colony. 

The Assailant Planned a Trip to Jesus

Mauris had a trip planned to an Infant Jesus Shrine in Nashik, which he shared on his social media profiles. The caption in that post read, “Mauris Bhai has a planned trip to the Infant Jesus Shrine in Nashik on February 10, 2024.”

This incident follows another recent event in which a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at a leader associated with Eknath Shinde's faction within a police station in Ulhasnagar. These occurrences have sparked concerns about the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra. Authorities are investigating the shooting, and further details are awaited as the case develops.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement