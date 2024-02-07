English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 01:36 IST

Meerut Police Guns Down Criminal Accused of Firing Upon Sub-Inspector

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Kumar, who on January 22, made his escape after opening gunfire at police leaving SI Munesh Kumar wounded.

Digital Desk
Crime
Criminal shot dead in Meerut | Image:Shutterstock
Meerut: The Meerut police on Saturday gunned down a criminal, in an encounter, accused of firing at a sub-inspector (SI) during a robbery bid. The accused sustained bullet injury during the gun battle between the police and the criminal leading to his death.

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Kumar, who on January 22, made his escape after opening gunfire at police leaving SI Munesh Kumar wounded.

Injured cop is admitted in hospital

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, the accused, who sustained bullet injury, died during treatment late Saturday evening after being shot in retaliation in a police encounter.

On the night of January 22, police responded to a car robbery in an area under Kankarkheda Police Station. Since the vehicle was fitted with GPS, police managed to locate the robbers and began chasing them.

While being chased, the car robbers opened fire at police and wounded police outpost in-charge Munesh Kumar in the chest. Kumar was admitted to hospital and is recovering from the wound, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police identified the robbers as Vinay Verma, Anuj, and Naresh Sagar with the help of CCTV cameras, the SSP said.

On Saturday evening, Vinay Verma and Naresh Sagar were arrested while planning to flee to Agra by bus, he said.

Verma, during interrogation, confessed that it was he who had shot at police. He was taken to the place where he hid the weapon used in the incident, the SSP said.

According to the officer, Verma, while at the spot, again tried to escape from police custody and gave a gunshot wound to a constable in his arm.

He said that police surrounded Verma and shot at him in retaliation.

"Vinay got seriously injured in the police firing and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries," said the SSP He added, "More than six cases of attempt to murder, robbery, Gangster Act and theft are registered against Verma at various police stations of the district."
 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 01:36 IST

